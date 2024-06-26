The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Dubai Airports, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two parties in providing the best services to travelers, and making Dubai Airports one of the leading international airports in providing the finest services.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Administration, said: “This agreement comes as part of the strategy of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to enhance cooperation with key partners, and ensure the provision of integrated and effective services to travelers at Dubai airports,” indicating Dubai’s commitment to continuing to provide the best Services to travelers by adopting the latest technologies and best international practices, stressing at the same time that the partnership with Dubai Airports is an important and practical step towards achieving the vision of making Dubai airports among the best in the world, and the most sought-after destination due to its status and ability to enhance the travel experience and provide a safe environment. And smooth for all travelers.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “This agreement represents another important step in our ongoing efforts to establish Dubai as a leading global aviation hub. Our partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai plays a key role in ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for all passengers travelling through our airports. This MoU enables us to harness the latest technologies to streamline processes and further enhance operational efficiency, in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for the aviation and tourism sectors.”

The areas of partnership include improving the process of inquiring about registration in the smart gates via the website, and by providing a link on the Dubai Airports website that enables travelers to inquire about their registration in the smart gates, as this feature will contribute to educating and guiding travelers about the possibility of using the service before they arrive at the lounge. Passports, which enhances the facilitation and acceleration of the passage process, and also includes enhancing cooperation between the two parties through electronic linking between security systems, which contributes to improving the efficiency and safety of security operations at airports.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai strives to adopt and apply the best international practices in providing services to travelers, by providing integrated and fast services that improve the traveler’s experience, reduce waiting time, and simplify entry and exit procedures. It also leads efforts to enhance security and ensure the integration and effectiveness of all… Security operations through the use of the latest security technologies and systems, in addition to providing smart and innovative services such as smart gates that facilitate the passage of travelers and save time and effort.