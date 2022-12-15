Model Anastasia Reshetova said that a woman needs to surround herself with the right people

Russian model and former lover of rapper Timati Anastasia Reshetova expressed her opinion about the change in female beauty with age. She shared her reflections on this topic on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The celebrity posted a series of photos in which she is depicted in a tight-fitting light brown dress. At the same time, she did a light make-up with an emphasis on her lips and loosened her hair.

In the description for the publication, the fashion model wondered why some women, getting older, look worse, while others look more attractive. “In the years of youth, anyone can look good. This is how nature intended. Everything that happens to a woman’s appearance afterwards is the result of her lifestyle and thoughts. You need to be surrounded by the right people who favorably influence the formation of a woman’s energy and her mental health, ”she said.

Earlier, Reshetova revealed ways to lose weight a few days before the New Year. First of all, the celebrity advised to exclude sugar from the daily diet and reduce carbohydrates. In addition, the fashion model urged subscribers to give up alcohol, especially if there are problems with swelling around the eyes.