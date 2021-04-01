The Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov at a briefing on April 1 said that he was discussing with the Ministry of Finance the possibility of changes in the budgetary rule.

According to him, we are not talking about revising the cut-off price, at which the surplus profits from the sale of oil are sterilized in the National Welfare Fund (NWF). The budget rule, among other things, affects the maximum amount of budget expenditures – it depends on the forecast for revenues, the minister recalled.

The Finance Ministry, on the other hand, is overly conservative in forecasting tax collections, which is why the possibilities for budget spending are also reduced, Reshetnikov added.

“In fact, budget revenues are higher [прогноза], but they are no longer included in the expenses. We have a tighter budgetary policy than we could, ”he said.

As the head of the department noted, the discrepancy between the plan and the fact was 0.2-0.3 trillion rubles from the budget in previous years, in the past the figure was slightly higher. Reshetnikov suggested either softening the forecast for tax revenues, or changing the wording of the budget rule, and also noted the tightening of the monetary policy of the Central Bank, stressing that both factors negatively affect GDP growth.

“The economy does not deserve this,” he summed up.

Earlier, in March, Reshetnikov questioned the effectiveness of the new investment rules from the NWF. According to the minister, the new investment rules reflect the government’s agreed view of investments from the NWF as of September, but in the current realities they are not entirely relevant.