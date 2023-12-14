On the sidelines of the Russia exhibition and forum on December 14, the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov spoke about the main results of the ministry’s work on the development of the tourism industry in 2023 and answered questions from the business community.

The head of the department noted that the demand for domestic tourism continues to grow. The number of tourist trips over 10 months increased by almost 19% compared to the same period in 2022.

“For the Ministry of Energy, this is the first full year that we have worked as an industry regulator. It was rich. We systematically rethought the development of tourism. The main thing is that we have determined where we are going. Following the growing demand for domestic tourism, we are increasing supply. To achieve this, we reviewed support measures, launched new ones, and updated regulations. At the same time, we worked on strategy and prepared proposals for the development of the national project. All this is in close connection with the regions, with you: as a business, an industry association,” the minister said.

Reshetnikov also told representatives of the tourism industry about government support measures that appeared this year. These include exemption of tour operators from paying VAT, preferential loans for the construction of amusement parks and ski infrastructure.

The business continued to receive subsidies for the construction of modular hotels. More than 4 thousand numbers have already been introduced under this program in two years. In total, more than 630 projects with a total capacity of 14.5 thousand numbers will receive support. Another 48 thousand rooms will be built under the preferential lending program for large hotels.

Reshetnikov also announced the launch of an updated national tourism portal. Its presentation will take place before the New Year.

Earlier, on December 12, Ivan Gruzdev, director of the Center for Sociology of Higher Education at the Institute of Education of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said that the exhibition-forum “Russia” aroused a feeling of pride in the country among 97% of visitors.

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened on November 4 and will run until April 12, 2024. You can visit it for free. 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, including ministries and the Federal Agency for State Reserves, as well as 20 companies, corporations and public organizations are taking part in the exhibition. A total of 131 expositions are presented.