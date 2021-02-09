On February 9, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, after speaking to deputies in the State Duma, noted in a conversation with Izvestia that risks of new reductions in tourism and leisure are possible.

According to him, jobs remain at risk in those areas that have not yet fully recovered.

“There are those that have not recovered by 5%, there are those that are 15% – we have about a million jobs occupied. These are catering, hotels, sports, culture, leisure, ”he said.

The minister added that the government has an understanding of how to solve these problems and is already preparing relevant proposals.

In January, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that by the end of 2021, the country needs to achieve a full recovery of the labor market.

The head of state stressed that during the pandemic, Russia managed to prevent a sharp surge in unemployment, including thanks to measures to support the economy, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Putin also noted in January that the labor market situation in Russia has improved in recent months, but remains tense.

In November 2020, at the G20 summit, Putin named massive unemployment and rising poverty as the main risks to the world. According to him, the scale of the problems faced by humanity amid the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented.