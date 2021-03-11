Sanctions against the Russian national debt, if any, will primarily harm the interests of Western investors. This opinion on Thursday, March 11, was expressed by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

He noted that during the year, as he holds the post of head of the department, the topic of introducing certain anti-Russian restrictions constantly pops up and the sanctions agenda or background has become, in his words, a regular part of the country’s life.

“At the same time, what was heard – sanctions on the Russian public debt, by and large, is a punishment for those Western investors who invest in our public debt. At the moment, the share of Western holders of our national debt has significantly decreased, it is tangible – about 23%, but this is definitely not critical for us, ”he said at a briefing.

Therefore, according to him, the introduction of such restrictions “will be a punishment” for Western investors and at the same time will not significantly affect the financial position of Russia.

“Some hesitation is, of course, possible. But fundamentally it will not affect anything, ”the minister concluded.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West’s imposition of politically motivated restrictions against Russia was due to the very existence of the Russian state. He also pointed out that an important result of the sanctions was the creation of a competitive environment for doing business within the country. The President noted that the risks for investment in the Russian economy have decreased and urged businesses to pay attention to the possibility of investing money “at home”.

In addition, the President announced the need to systematically support investment projects of Russian business so that by 2030 the annual volume of investments in fixed assets in the Russian Federation would grow by no less than 70% in real terms.

On March 4, it became known that the United States and Great Britain are discussing the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against Russia. It is noted that sanctions related to the Russian national debt will be adopted on condition that the same measures are taken in Europe.

On March 2, the US Department of Commerce published a list of Russian companies subject to new restrictions. The restrictions will apply to 10 Russian companies, three German and one Swiss.