The re-election of Emmanuel Macron is good news for France and for Europe. The current President of the Republic defeated Marine Le Pen this Sunday in the second round of the presidential elections. The candidate for re-election clearly wins but the extreme right advances significantly. Macron is the first president to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac twenty years ago: success is no less after a five-year period marked by social protests and a pandemic. The victory of the centrist and pro-European candidate prevents the populist, nationalist, Eurosceptic extreme right wing and close to Vladimir Putin’s Russia from conquering power in a founding country of the European Union and a power endowed with nuclear weapons, with a permanent seat in the Council of UN security and NATO member. In the first round, Macron was the most voted candidate with almost a third of the votes, a solid social base, but his majority in the second round does not mean a vote of support for him and his program, but above all of rejection of the extreme right. Le Pen acknowledged her defeat but did not make the speech of defeat last night but the first of the campaign for the legislative elections in June as a candidate for prime minister, just as the candidate from France Insumisa, Jean -Luc Mélenchon. The legislature can be complicated for the winner.

Macron wins but with much less direct support than in 2017. There is no cause for celebration for him or his supporters. Participation —the lowest since 1969— adds to the advance of the extremes. In his speech last night he explicitly admitted the vote that many French people have given him out of fear of the extreme right. The really difficult part, for the president, begins now. In the next five years, he will lead a country in which almost half of the voters support an option that would lead France to leave the EU, and would change the Constitution by referendum to discriminate between French-born and foreigners, and in which the The protest vote against the system, if added to the populist left, far exceeds 50%. It is a France divided between archipelagos, according to the terminology of the political scientist Jérôme Fourquet: two countries, or more, that neither speak nor understand each other. They have been reflected in this Sunday’s vote: the prosperous, urban and multicultural of Macron, and the precarious, provincial and white of Le Pen. The problem is that, due to the two-round majority electoral system, Le Pen’s National Rally, despite its millions of votes, is in fact a pariah party, with no parliamentary group in the National Assembly and only a dozen of the 36,000 Town Halls. There is a serious problem of representativeness in France, which partly explains social outbursts such as the one carried out by the yellow vests.

If Macron wants to prevent street riots from entering his second five-year term and populist and nationalist options from continuing to come closer to power, the goal of stitching together fractured France should be a priority. It is not easy, but the president could start by promoting measures to introduce proportionality in legislative elections, so that Parliament is more representative of the country’s reality. It is not just a question of investment plans or social policies, but of speaking and listening to the other France and breaking down the barriers of class, education and territory. The president assumed in his first term the vertical conception of power typical of the Fifth Republic, but he has already announced his willingness to try a new method. It could consist of citizen consultations and conventions to test a more deliberative form of democracy. France has sent a signal to the democracies: when some shared consensus disappears, when the representativeness of the parties breaks down and the leaders are unable to speak to the whole country (and above all to listen to it), democracies risk falling into the hands of of the extremes. Preventing it is Macron’s main task in his second term. That’s where his legacy will be played. For France and for Europe.