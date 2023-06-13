Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:47 p.m.



| Updated 12:58 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Finally, the rains of the last four weeks are noticeable at the level of the peninsular reservoirs. For the first time since last March 27, the country’s water reserves experience a rise, very small, yes, but which puts an end to almost 80 days of continuous declines. This Tuesday the Spanish swamps store 26,648 cubic hectometres, only 60 cubic hectometres more than a week ago, which places them at 47.5% of their capacity, one tenth more than seven days ago, when they were at 47.4%. They are still somewhat below their situation just a year ago, when water reserves were at 48.2%, but very far from the 67% average of the last ten years (20 points below), according to the portal’s balance. Embalses.net that collects the data provided this Tuesday by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco).

Those 60 cubic hectometres with which the Spanish reservoirs have been recharged in the last seven days are not, of course, to ring bells. In fact, the normal thing is that in one or two weeks there will be a new decrease for two fundamental reasons: it will stop raining as it has done since mid-May (this week the last blows of the Oscar storm are expected, especially in Aragon and Catalonia), and the irrigation campaigns for spring crops that require significant discharges by the hydrographic basins of practically the entire territory will continue at a good pace.

In the south, it is again the reservoirs of the Region of Murcia that perform the best, with increases of 1.3 points in relation to last week, while the north are those of Asturias (almost two points more), Navarra ( 1.3 points) and Aragon and Catalonia (one more point) which have increased their reserves the most since last Tuesday.

In the whole of mainland Spain, the Andalusian reservoirs are the ones that continue to suffer the worst due to the lack of rain and the prolonged drought that affects the south of the peninsula. They are at 27% of their capacity, followed by those of Castilla-La Mancha (37%), the Region of Murcia (38%), Catalonia (42%), Cantabria (44%), Aragón (46%) and Extremadura ( 49%).

The rest of the autonomous communities have their dams above 50% of their capacity, with Asturias (91%), the Basque Country (74%) and Galicia (73%), in the lead.

La Rioja (68%), Castilla y León (65%), Comunidad de Madrid (63%), Navarra (61%) and Comunidad Valenciana (54%) are in the middle of the national water ranking.