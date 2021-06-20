A cyclists, who plunged 25 meters down an embankment near the Pantano de Bermejales, had to be helivacked to the general hospital in Granada yesterday.

The emergeny number 112 received a call at 11.15h Saturday morning informing them of the accident, which happened just off the A-3302. The caller explained that the cyclist was lying at the bottom, injured and needed assistance to get back up.

The Alhama de Granada fire service and the Guardia Civil rescue team were despatched in coordination with an ambulance.

Once the rescuers were on the scene they requested a helicopter to evacuate (medevac) the victim to the PTS hospital in the city of Granada owing to the difficult access to the area where he was lying.

(News: Arenas del Rey, Poniente de Granada, Andalucia)