Reservoir Dogs 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the show today, April 18th

Tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, Le Iene will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1 (9.20 pm). The historic program of Italia 1 for this edition sees many new features. At the helm of the show Belén Rodriguez. To accompany her on stage also the comic presence of the two young talents Max Angioni and Eleazaro Rossi. Where to see Reservoir Dogs 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program is broadcast tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, channel 6 of digital terrestrial and on key 106 of the Sky decoder.

Reservoir Dogs 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs via the internet on PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. Also on Mediaset Play, or on the official website of Le Iene, you can retrieve the services, jokes and interviews at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

Sent

We have seen where to see Le Iene 2023 live TV and live streaming, but who are the correspondents? The services, interviews and jokes will be entrusted, as always, to the correspondents of the program: Fabio Agnello, Andrea Agresti, Nic Bello, Cizco, Michele Cordaro, Stefano Corti, Alessandro De Giuseppe, Nicolò De Devitiis, Sebastian Gazzarrini, Giulio Golia, Giulia Innocenzi, Ismaele La Vardera, Alice Martinelli, Antonino Monteleone, Alessandro Onnis, Nina Palmieri, Gaetano Pecoraro, Luigi Pelazza, Roberta Rei, Filippo Roma, Veronica Ruggeri, Niccolò Torielli, Matteo Viviani, Gaston Zama.