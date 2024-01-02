Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

In addition, the war cabinet is likely to reject a proposal from Hamas for a new hostage deal.

Deduction from Reservists : Israels army in a new phase of combat against the Hamas ?

from : Israels army in a new phase of combat against the Hamas ? Newer Hostage deal with the Hamas ? Terrorist organization probably makes a proposal

with the ? Terrorist organization probably makes a proposal The information processed here for War in Israel and in Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel-Aviv/Gaza – The situation in the Gaza Strip appears to differ significantly between the south and the north. The Israeli army has increased its attacks on the south, residents near Khan Yunis reported. Tanks and planes were in action.

In contrast, residents of Sheikh Radwan – a district of Gaza City in the north – spoke of a withdrawal of Israeli tanks. Some of them moved out of the Al-Mina and Tel al-Hawa districts. In contradiction to this, eyewitnesses reported shelling of the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel is preparing for a long war with Hamas

Israel's army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday evening that the military was preparing for a long war against Hamas that would last well into 2024. Therefore, some of the 300,000 reservists would take a break from fighting. Has this begun a new phase in the Gaza war? The newspaper New York Times quoted military analysts and US officials on Tuesday night (January 2) saying the move announced by Israel's army likely signaled that such a phase change has now begun.

In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area and the high number of civilian casualties, Israel has recently come under increasing international criticism.

Photo from January 2nd: Israeli tanks on the border with the Gaza Strip © Jack Guez

News from Israel and Gaza: New hostage deal in the war?

Qatar and Egypt, which negotiated a week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the end of November, are currently seeking a further ceasefire and the release of more hostages.

Like the US news site Axios Citing Israeli sources, Hamas made a proposal for a new hostage exchange on Sunday. This provides for three phases, each with a break in fighting lasting more than a month, in which the Israeli troops should withdraw from the Gaza Strip. In return, Hamas agreed to release some hostages. According to the plan, the final phase would herald the end of the war, the Israeli sources reported.

An Israeli official said Axios, the War Cabinet discussed the proposal and rejected it as unacceptable. But he expressed optimism that ceasefire talks could lead to a more acceptable plan. (with news agency material)