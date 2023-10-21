The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Saturday (21) the death of a reservist with dual citizenship, called up from the USA to fight in the war against Hamas.

The soldier was introduced as Sergeant Omer Balva, 22 years old, commander of the Alexandroni Brigade Battalion. He was killed on Friday night (20) in an anti-tank missile attack along the border with Lebanon, where the terrorist group Hezbollah operates.

According to the newspaper Times of Israel, the reservist was the son of Israeli parents, but lived in Rockville, in the State of Maryland, USA. Balva was called up for service in the IDF and traveled this week to report to the Israeli Army.

This Friday (20), the Lebanese militia, sponsored by the Iranian regime, carried out a series of attacks with missiles and rockets against the territory of Israel.

In response, the country’s Defense Forces began a night operation, which included the participation of the 22-year-old soldier, aiming to destroy Hezbollah’s strategic points. In a statement, the Army said the targets included a “number of military installations used by the organization for operational needs.”

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said this Saturday (21) that the militia is “paying a high price” for the attacks.

“Hezbollah decided to participate in the war, we are charging a high price for this,” said Gallant, in the Biranit camp, on the border with Lebanon.

The IDF said this Friday (20) that it thwarted the plans of six terrorist cells in southern Lebanon, with the help of drones and sniper fire at enemies. Furthermore, they reported that around 20 to 30 rockets were launched from the neighboring country towards the Mount Dov area, where there are several Israeli military positions.

Anti-tank missiles were also fired at army posts and some shots hit Israeli surveillance equipment on the border. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks.

More than 1,400 people have died inside Israeli territory since October 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded. According to the Army, hundreds more are missing.