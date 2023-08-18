













In this case, they are items within this title, and that will help the players. Especially when they begin to enjoy this adventure where you have to breed, cross and train monsters to fight.

The Preorder Pack includes the Head Start Item Set, Stardust Earrings and Scholar’s Specs, as well as three Bonus Balls.

It should be noted that these extras of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince only appear on the Square Enix website and not other stores.

But it is very likely that they apply to all reservations in the game. However, there will be no shortage of those who want official confirmation from this publisher.

When Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince becomes available will be the most recent installment in their respective series, which is a spin-off of Dragon Quest.

This game celebrates the 25th anniversary of this derivative, whose first title came out on Game Boy Color on September 25, 1998 in Japan and two years later it was released in the West.

This new video game has an original story but linked to that of the classic Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen.

All because in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince the protagonist is Psaro. He is unable to fight on his own with other monsters due to a curse he suffers from.

But nothing prevents you from recruiting monsters, breeding them, crossing them with each other and in this way getting your own army of creatures.

Source: Square Enix.

Psaro will meet other characters who will help him throughout his journey. This game will be released on December 1, 2023.

