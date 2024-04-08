The passage of the storm 'Nelson' has given a slight respite to the Segura basin, whose water reserves continue to increase and reach 24%, according to data from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). The demarcation stores almost 280 hectometres, part of which corresponds to water transferred from the Tagus and resources from desalination plants. It has gained six points since mid-February, when the reservoirs were at minimum levels, which led to the declaration of alert for prolonged drought approved by the CHS.

At the head of the Tagus, the situation is different, with 1,150 hectometers stored due to a significant recovery in levels due to the rains.

Despite the improvement in reserves in the Segura, the truth is that the incidence of the storm 'Nelson' has been low compared to most of the Peninsula. So far this hydrological year, the record of accumulated rainfall is only 84 liters per square meter, still far from the 371 average of the last five years, according to the CHS rain gauge network.

The climate balance for March published yesterday by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition shows the inequality of rainfall during last month, which as a whole was the fourth wettest of this century and the sixth since 1961. Not so for the Region of Murcia, Valencian Community and part of Almería, where March has behaved, broadly speaking, like a normal or dry month, depending on the areas.

Monthly precipitation percentage March 2024 compared to the period 1991-2020

Regarding temperatures, the highest in the country were recorded on March 18 at the Murcia stations and the Alcantarilla air base, where 31.9 and 31.7 degrees were reached. The average temperature in Spain was 0.6 degrees higher than normal, although, in the case of Murcia, this deviation exceeded two degrees, according to the Ministry.

The atmosphere of the Region of Murcia yesterday was covered by a layer of haze that, together with temperatures of up to 30 degrees, caused a suffocating sensation. The origin is in the African air mass installed in the Southeast since the weekend and which left unfavorable air quality for the third consecutive day. Yesterday, all measuring stations in the Community recorded levels of polluting particles higher than those recommended by the WHO.

The established limit is that the daily average of PM10 does not exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter, a concentration that was exceeded at the ten measuring stations. The highest pollution values ​​were recorded in Lorca, where they exceeded 200 µg/m3, while the majority spent the entire morning above 100 µg/m3.

Murcia City Council activated level 2 of the air quality protocol. The Local Police recommended using public transportation and avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors.