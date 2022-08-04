Home page World

Frustration on vacation in Croatia? The best places are quickly reserved on the beach of Baska (photo) on the holiday island. © Hahne/imago

Vacationers like to reserve the best spots on the beach or pool. But the problem got out of hand on a holiday island in Croatia. The hustle and bustle goes against the grain of a seaside resort.

Krk – It is a well-known phenomenon – apparently countless tourists have fallen for it with passion and ambition. Even before breakfast, hotel guests occupy the best spots by the pool – with a towel or other utensils. This sometimes leads to strange scenes and heated debates. Especially in hotels things can get really busy. Only recently did a video of a towel scandal cause a stir.

Holiday island in Croatia: Holidaymakers face a fine of 200 euros for “reservation” on the beach

What has so far mostly happened in closed hotel complexes is apparently becoming a problem on the beach of a holiday island in Croatia. On the island of Krk, tourists leave their towels and loungers overnight. There is no more space on the bathing beaches. A focal point of the “towel war” is apparently Baška, reports the Croatian news portal 24 Sata.

Local authorities are planning a fine. Anyone who reserves a place on the beach of Novi Vinodolski will have to expect a fine of 200 euros in the future, reports RTL.

Croatia: beach attendants clear away towels and loungers – the warning principle hardly works

On the beach of Baška on the holiday island of Krk, beach attendants clear up the legacies of bathers every morning at six o’clock. The items are then taken to a warehouse. However, hardly anyone picked up the towels. According to the municipality, the tourists had overdone it.

“There are innumerable, shall we say, heaps and heaps of these old rags, empty cushions, some old lounge chairs. Last year only 39 people came to pick up their things because they usually leave some older things, not to mention rags,” Mayor Toni Juranić told RTL. In the future, tougher action is to be taken against the “seat reservers” and a penalty is to be demanded after a warning. It remains to be seen whether this will improve the situation on the beaches. Other beaches in Croatia have banned the reservation of a stand for years. However, local media report that there is a problem with the implementation. (ml)