At Citroën you don’t have to wait until 2023, you can start the sales process now.

If you can receive a €2,950 subsidy when purchasing your electric car, that is of course a bonus. Unfortunately, you have to wait until January 2023. You are only eligible for the subsidy if you have a purchase or private lease contract after January 1, 2023.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for that if you go for a Citroën ë-C4. You can now reserve a production location for 2023. This way you don’t have to start the entire sales process until next year. Things like taking a test drive, having a trade-in valuation done, assembling the car, et cetera, just do it now!

The fully electric Citroën ë-C4 is a car where comfort is central. This car combines the comfort of electric driving with the comfort of Citroën. The chassis with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions ensures that all irregularities in the road surface are absorbed effortlessly.

In addition to the advanced chassis, the high entry and high seat also contribute to the pleasant driving experience in the Citroën ë-C4. The seats are particularly comfortable, thanks to a special foam layer.

You can buy the Citroën ë-C4, but why not opt ​​for a private lease? Then you pay from € 429 per month (with subsidy) and you prevent unforeseen costs. In addition to the lease amount, you only have to pay for the electricity.

Do you want to secure a production site in advance? On the Citroen website it is now possible to reserve a ë-C4 without obligation. This reservation can then be converted into a purchase or private lease contract from 2 January 2023, so that you can benefit from a €2,950 subsidy and drive as quickly as possible.

