The Dubai Police General Command announced the seizure of 1,097 vehicles that violate traffic and traffic laws, as a result of providing them with technologies that increase the speed of their engines and cause noise and inconvenience and represent a danger to residents of residential areas, during a traffic campaign launched by the Bur Dubai Police Station, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department to control «violations Noisy vehicles and bicycles », and the campaign lasted 35 days, specifically from February 11th to March 17th, in the jurisdiction of Bur Dubai Police Station.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that the campaign “Violations of vehicles and bicycles that cause noise and noise” aims to contribute to controlling road security, reducing fatal accidents, preserving property, and achieving personal safety for road users.

He added that the campaign focused on controlling traffic violations, especially those related to installing additives to vehicles’ engines to create noise, performing spectacular movements, driving recklessly and recklessly, in addition to controlling drivers who amplify the sounds of musical devices in the vehicle or motorcycle.

He called on vehicle drivers not to commit these transgressions and to avoid driving vehicles that cause noise and disturbance as a result of modifications to their engines, and not to play the music device in loud noises in order to avoid violating the Traffic Law.

For his part, the Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al Ars, said that the campaign teams seized 994 vehicles on Jumeirah Street, 79 vehicles on Al Wasl Road, three vehicles on Zabeel Street, and 21 vehicles on Second December Street, pointing out that the vehicles Arowana are owned by people of nine nationalities.

Al-Uhur stressed that traffic safety is a duty and responsibility shared by everyone without exception, and the efforts of all segments of society must be combined, and the need to adhere to positive behaviors and to be responsible by adhering to the traffic and traffic law, calling for the importance of educating young people about the dangers caused by installing additives on vehicles’ engines to increase their speed. And its power and noise.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

