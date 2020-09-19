new Delhi:Apart from the already running special trains, now in view of the high demand for passenger tickets on certain routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains on some routes from 21 September. Reservation of these trains will begin at 8 am today.

Trains will run on these routes

Lucknow-New Delhi train will run on Saturday and New Delhi-Lucknow on Sunday. Similarly, the Delhi-Ahmedabad train will run on Monday and Tuesday and Ahmedabad-Delhi on Sunday and Wednesday. Similarly, Bandra-Amritsar train will run on Monday and Amritsar-Bandra on Wednesday.

The stoppages of these trains will be limited

These cloned trains will be fully reserved trains and their stoppages will also be limited, which means that these trains will run between the stations in view of the high demand between them. The halt will be given only at the stations required for rail operation in the middle. Out of these 20 pair trains, 19 pair special clone trains will be Humsafar trains. Their fare will be like Humsafar trains.

These trains will have an advance reservation period of only 10 days.

One pair of trains (04251/04252) will run Lucknow-Delhi Clone Special, which will actually be Jan Shatabdi Express. Their fare will be equal to Jan Shatabdi Express. The advance reservation period in these trains will be of 10 days only.

Earlier, the railways had never run clone trains. These clone trains will be mainly 3AC trains and will run before the existing related special trains. These clones will run faster than their existing special trains.

Clone trains time table

02563 Saharsa-New Delhi at 5:15 pm

02564 New Delhi-Saharsa at 17:50

03391 Rajgir-New Delhi 7:00 PM

03392 New Delhi-Rajgir at 11:00 AM

02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi 7:00 PM

02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga at 12:15

02573 Muzaffarpur-Delhi at 9:40 am

02574 Delhi-Muzaffarpur 12:50 pm

03293 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi at 16:25

03294 New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar at 13:30

05485 Katihar-Delhi at 16:50

05486 Delhi-Katihar at 5:35 pm

04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar at 6:15

04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar 10:55 pm

04059 Varanasi-New Delhi at 17:55

04060 New Delhi-Varanasi at 17:45

04055 Ballia-Delhi at 14:10

04056 Delhi-Ballia at 18:00

04251 Lucknow-New Delhi at 05:30

04252 New Delhi-Lucknow 11:25 am

02787 Secunderabad-Danapur at 7:30 pm

02788 Danapur-Secunderabad 9:00 AM

06509 Bengaluru-Danapur 8:00 AM

06510 Danapur-Bengaluru at 18:10

09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga at 8:40 pm

09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad 4:00 pm

09065 Surat-Chapra at 8:30

09066 Chapra-Surat at 8:30

09447 Ahmedabad-Patna 19:45 pm

09448 Patna-Ahmedabad at 22:30

Delhi: 500 ICU beds increased in private hospitals for Kovid patients

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings