In this era of Corona epidemic, when there are reports of jobs going out. In such a situation, UP has started a large-scale government jobs exercise. At the same time, instead of 50 percent in government jobs in UP, reservation will be applicable for 60 percent of the total posts, because 10 percent of the financially economies will also be included. All the recruitment commissions of UP will now start the recruitment process by removing advertisements on the basis of this reservation. According to the information, has started preparations for reservation. It is being told that the amendments are being done by sending back the proposals which came earlier for recruitment. It has been decided by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to give 10 percent reservation in government jobs to the economically weaker sections. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections) Act-2020 has also been issued.

Mandatory to give 10 percent reservation to the financially weak

It has been said that in the recruitment process, it has become mandatory to give 10 percent reservation to the financially weak. However, only residents of Uttar Pradesh will benefit from it. Candidates from other states living in UP will not get the benefit.

This is a system of reservation

According to the information, in UP, 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes, 21 percent for Scheduled Castes and two percent reservation for Scheduled Tribes is already set. Now, according to the new rule, 10 percent financially will be included. After this the total percentage of reservation will be 60.

Recruitment process will start in UP in three months On Friday, had asked the heads of all departments to make available the details of vacant posts in the Chief Secretary and CM’s office within a week. Advertisements should be issued on vacant posts within 3 months. The recruitment process should be completed in 6 months. The CM had said that the government has so far given jobs to more than 3 lakh youth by adopting a transparent and fair recruitment process. The recruitment process should be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner while carrying forward the recruitment drive. Appointment letters should be given to selected candidates in the next 6 months.