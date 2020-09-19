Highlights: 20 pairs of clone trains will run on many routes from December 21

Reservation to travel on these trains starts today

These trains are being run on routes where the waiting list is long.

Humsafar Express will be charged for 19 pairs of trains.

new Delhi

The Indian Railways will run 20 pairs of ‘clone’ trains from September 21. Reservation for them is starting today i.e. 19 September. According to the railway, Humsafar Express will be charged for 19 pairs of these trains. For the ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi, it will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express. The advance reservation period of these trains will be 10 days.

According to the railways, these trains will run on routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high. Railways said that these trains will be in addition to the 310 special trains already present and will have stoppage limited. These clone trains will be fully reserved and will run at a pre-decided time. Their speed will be more than the main train. Also, their stops will also be less than the main train (Limited Stoppages). With this, both trains will reach the last station at almost the same time.

How much will the fare be?

The Ministry of Railways informed that 19 pairs of clone special trains will be run using Humsafar Rakes. At the same time, 1 pair Lucknow Delhi Clone Special train will be run like Janshtabdi Express. The fare of the Humsafar rack will be equal to the Humsafar train whereas, the fare of the Janshatdi rack will be equal to the Janshatabdi Express.

The Ministry has clarified that the clone special trains will be in addition to the already running special trains. According to the timetable issued by the ministry, clone trains will be run from 5 stations in Bihar including Saharsa. These trains will run from Saharsa as well as Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Rajgir and Rajendranagar stations of East Central Railway. At the same time, 3 clone trains will start from Amritsar in Punjab. Starting from PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the Cloan train coming to Delhi will stop at only two stations Lucknow and Moradabad. These trains will run between several states including UP, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Confirmed ticket

Railways has made this plan for those routes where the waiting list is long. Under this plan, every passenger on busy routes has got confirmed tickets. For this, Indian Railways is running clone trains. In easy terms, one hour after the main train leaves, another train of the same route will go through the same platform, which will take passengers on the waiting list. With this, passengers with waiting tickets will reach their destination at almost the same time without any hassle.

Booking from today

According to the information given by the Ministry of Railways, the ticket booking process of these cloned trains is starting from today i.e. 19 September 2020. Ticket booking of these trains can be done 10 days before the date of journey. That is, you have to travel within 10 days of the day you book the ticket. This will ensure ticket availability in the train.

What is clone train

The clone is the name of any original train and the second train that runs according to the same. This train runs on the route of the original train. They are run on a particular route to meet the increasing demand. Clone train also because instead of increasing the other trains on the railway route, instead of increasing the already running train, it increases another train in the same name, it gives convenience to the passengers.