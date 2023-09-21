Life is made up of multiple events, good and bad.we are left with pleasant and unpleasant memories, gratitude and resentments, all of this marks us, shapes us and shapes us, but nothing is worse than letting ourselves be guided by resentment.

Resentment between family members destroys the sacred value of blood tiesinduces us to forget our origins, to dishonor our parents by wishing evil, or at least being indifferent to the evil of our brothers.

He resentment between members of any community inhibits the recognition of common objectives and magnifies undesirable interpersonal relationships.

This resentment prevents teamwork and thereby destroys the possibility of achieving the goal. welfare of all, well-being that is that of the beings we love and our own.

He resentment among citizens it clouds the capacity for analysis and decision-making; It focuses, more than on the search for conciliation strategies, on hurting those who have been labeled as contrary. It brings us the unhealthy consolation that “if things go badly for me, then things go badly for my neighbor.”

But the worst resentment is the one we can have against ourselves, the resentment for not having gotten as far as we want.he resentment for not having achieved what we planned, resentment for not being what we wanted to be.

That resentment It captures our soul, enslaves our freedom of thought, limits our capacity for reasoning and leads us to make decisions guided by toxic hatred, by that omnipresent, poisoned and alienating feeling of rejection towards everything and everyone.

Let us fight together to cure our country of the denied collective resentment, resentment that has marked the course of history in recent times.

Let’s say no to hatred between brothers.

Let’s say no to vindictive decision-making.

Let’s say no to resentment.

For Mexico worthy and united, let us make a pact to make it so.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 21, 2023

