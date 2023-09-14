The desired bread of the deadappreciated for its characteristic flavor, has made its debut on the shelves of the supermarket chain Costco in Mexico, available at a price of 149 pesos for a package with nine pieces little. However, this news has been clouded by the disturbing presence of resellers who have forgotten about cakes and started a new business.

Through social networks, it has been announced that pan de muerte, a traditional and appreciated element of Mexican culture, is now on sale at Costco facilities, and of course, It is one of the best-selling products of the season. This product is offered in boxes containing nine pieces and is intended for those who have an active membership in the store.

However, not everything is cause for celebration for Costco customers due to the controversy surrounding the presence of resellers in the market. Recall that a few weeks ago, Costco implemented restrictions on the purchase of cakes and pies, limiting the number of units that customers can purchase.

Resellers are causing concern among Costco customers in Mexico, as the popular bread of the dead has gone on sale in the store for 149 pesos. Photo: Costco.

It is precisely this restrictive measure that has generated concern among Costco consumers, since Both the bread of the dead and the pumpkin pie, which costs 119 pesos, are being offered by resellers. through social networks, replacing the product of their business that previously consisted of whole or sliced ​​cakes.

Now, resellers are betting on bread of the dead in packages of nine pieces, or just one. Same with pumpkin pie, both. seasonal products for the Day of the Dead and Halloween.

Customers fear that resellers will buy large quantities of the product, just as they have done with other products in the past.

For resale, Costco’s box of pan de muerte can range from 270 to 350 pesos, while a single piece can be found for 35 pesos. Regarding pumpkin pie, resale starts at 220 Mexican pesos and in slices at 450 pesos.

Costco Partners Concerned About Resale of Non-Cake Products

On social media, several Costco customers have expressed concern about this, noting that they will be forced to go to the store early to have the opportunity to purchase the product. Some commented: “Everything is fine, except we will have to arrive at 8 am to have any chance”.

Customers are anxious to know if they will have to wait in long lines to obtain this traditional product during the Day of the Dead season.

The question arises as to whether the bread of the dead at Costco will be subject to the same restrictions as the cakes, limiting the quantity that each customer can buy. So far, Costco has not provided information in this regard.

When social media users have asked about this issue on Costco’s official profiles, the response has been that each branch should be asked if any specific restrictions will apply to the sale of this product.