Costco has become a trend in recent months, due to Internet users reporting an alleged restriction on cakes and pies, however, recently, it impacted resellers in full view, putting a client announced that there were no longer restrictions in the company that has as its exclusive brand, Kirkland Signature.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘VideosFacil2022’ account made an impact by sharing a video in which a client announced that Costco is supposedly removing restrictions on cakes, which is why the publication immediately generated countless comments.

The international chain of self-service stores with a Price Club format exclusively for members with current membership stands out by offering exclusive products to its customers, which is why its branches are the favorites of many consumers, especially for their food and desserts.

This is because although many members like to go for pizzas, there are also entrepreneurs who come in search of cakes and pies, so they can resell them, therefore, After an alleged Costco restriction became known, it shocked everyone.

The restriction was made known because customers reported that when they went to buy cakes, Each member could only purchase 5 pieces, However, a young woman, wanting to check if it was true, realized that it is not always true.

During the viral video, the Costco customer, while touring the branch, was shocked by showing that in the grocery area There were no longer limits on cakes when carrying a current membership, which is why it caught everyone’s attention.

It should be remembered that companies such as Sam’s Club and City Club, after the alleged restriction on desserts at Costco became known, began with marketing strategies in which they claimed to have no limit on cake purchases, thus attracting more customers.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products