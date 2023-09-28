In the world of Pokémon there is a constant, and that is that whenever popular products are launched, in some mysterious way the inventories run out and minutes later they appear on pages like eBay at prices that go beyond double. And now, the recent collaboration with the museum of Van Gogh is having a boom, that means that perhaps at this moment there are no souvenirs in the place.

Through social networks, a video has been shared in which you can see a mountain of people trying to buy special items from this collaboration in said place, ending practically everything available such as the special card of the TCGlithographs of the Pokemon that are on display, the Pikachu special edition stuffed animal and little else.

Here you can see it:

This makes me so sad and is why we can’t have nice things I saw so many wanting to go over in the first few days just to get any cards and merch to resell. This is not an acceptable practice. If you do that, shame on you. https://t.co/vVHLHhVyZ1 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) September 28, 2023

To give an example, the famous card Pikachu with the hat that serves for the TCG It has already reached prices between 100 and 1500 dollars, and the worst thing is the fact that people do buy these products because of the danger of missing out on fashion. (FOMO). At the same time, it is not the first time that something like this is being done, since not long ago it happened with the happy boxes in which letters also came out.

It is worth mentioning that the card has no price, it is simply given to those who interact with the exhibited works. However, there is also the gift area that has been ransacked at this time, since there is no purchase limit per person. The exhibition will be available until January 2024at that time they could replenish the letters.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Pokémon and scalpers are nothing new. So I wouldn’t be surprised if there are people who already have like 50 Pikachu cards saved to be able to make some interesting money, in addition to having elements for their own collection and selling them after years.