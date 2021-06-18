The launch of Metroid Dread has the fans very excited, but unfortunately, the resellers have already arrived to spoil the fun for all of us. And it is that yes, the special edition of the game is already being sold for up to $ 4 thousand pesos in places like eBay, and worst of all is that surely there will be people who do pay.

Metroid Dread It doesn’t come out until October, but that hasn’t stopped the infamous resellers from already hogging all the pre-sales and offering the title at a much higher price than suggested, as you can see below:

Obviously, it is still too early for anyone to be willing to pay so much money for Metroid Dread, since it is still possible to get the special edition of the game in multiple official stores. Before you’re ready to shell out $ 4,000 pesos for it, we recommend checking with your trusted store.

Metroid Dread goes on sale on October 8th in order to Nintendo Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life