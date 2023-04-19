













Resellers again? Pokémon TCG sells out and prices rise

It happens that in Japan a new expansion of Pokémon TCG (they always go there first, and we’ll just get the Scarlet and Purple block) and now it happened that there are packs with exclusive cards, more or less emulating what happens with video games. You will say: “but that is normal, everyone will want the rarest ones”. Yes, but this has already expanded in unexpected directions.

First, the next expansion of the Scarlet and Purple block comes divided into 2: Clay Burst and Snow Hazard. They are two different boosters from the same set and fans in Japan have been excited by all that they are offering. The prices for a box with envelopes are out of line.

Some quotes I’ve seen for Japanese products: Original 151 – $1700/case

Clayburst – $2400/case

Snow Hazard + Clay Burst – $3600/case More quotes are coming in, but these are some absurd prices for preorders. Might have to bite the bullet on 151 though 😝 pic.twitter.com/hPOJ0r33Yr — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) April 13, 2023

There’s already one card that’s even already above $1,662, which is certainly rare with such a new set.

Ridiculous Pricing Update: Japanese store have set the “bounty” price of Iono SAR from Clay Burst for ¥220,000. (Approx. 1,662.35 USD) This means the going market rate will be well over $2000. What a crazy time to be alive.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9YMjNLsxYH — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) April 14, 2023

Yes, it is a very rare card with a special illustration, but, this phenomenon had not occurred. The question is that pokemon company already had to go out and declare that the product of Pokémon TCG what follows is exhausted. Will the same happen when this expansion reaches the rest of the world?

Source: The Pokemon Company

We also recommend: Pokémon TCG: Kadabra returns after 21 years

How to play Pokémon TCG online?

Let’s say you’re not a fan of cards, but you still want to play because these experiences are very strategic and fun. You see, Pokémon TCG has its online version, which is available on almost all platforms: PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

You can buy packs, create your cards and participate both competitively and casually. Now, if you happen to buy packs, for whatever you’re collecting cards for, you’ll get some QR codes that you redeem in-game online and get digital content in return, which is really valuable.

What do you think of what is happening with the Pokémon scene right now? Do you think it will be composed with more impressions? Let’s hope so because this scenario can be replicated in the rest of the world. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.