Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Shell and inner workings: Researchers found 49 amulets in the mummy of the “Golden Boy”. © SN Saleem/SA Seddik/M. el-Halwagy/dpa

X-raying a mummy, researchers discovered 49 amulets on the body of the deceased. They should probably serve the “golden boy” well in the afterlife as well.

Munich – This X-ray view of a mummy revealed amazing things. As from the report of a research team in the specialist magazine Frontiers in Medicine shows that no fewer than 49 valuable amulets were discovered on the body of a deceased. The experts used a computer tomograph (CT) to reveal the inside and found, among other things, a golden tongue amulet in the mouth, which was apparently supposed to enable speaking in the afterlife.

In ancient Egypt, death was seen only as a transition to a life in the afterlife. This is also the case with this boy, who is around 14 or 15 years old and around 1.30 meters tall. He is now considered a “golden boy”. The approximately 2,300-year-old mummy has never been opened. It was discovered in Upper Egypt in 1916 and has been kept in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo ever since.

Researchers on “Golden Boys”: Amulets should protect bodies on the way to the afterlife

Sahar Salim, professor of medicine at Cairo University and leader of the study, says of the find: “The body of this mummy was profusely adorned with 49 amulets, beautifully stylized in a unique arrangement in three rows between the band folds and in the body cavity.” The amulets, which have 21 different shapes, are made of gold, semi-precious stones, fired clay and ceramics. “Their purpose was to protect the body and give it strength in the afterlife,” explains Salim.

It is believed that the ancient Egyptians got there via a dangerous path through the underworld and after a judgment of the Last Judgment. Therefore, relatives and embalmers tried to make it possible for the deceased to arrive in the afterlife. The protection of the body was particularly important.

Video: Sensational find – possible oldest Egyptian mummy found

Mummy with 49 amulets: Body adornments attached in three columns

The researchers concluded that the ancient Egyptians held their children in high esteem and gave them ritual treatment. The mummy is provided with a gold-plated head mask, the body is covered with a brown shell. Dried ferns are attached to a light beige rectangular linen on the front.

The boy’s hands are bent at the elbows and crossed in front of his chest. Amulets are arranged in three columns at the front of the torso, another next to the penis.

“Golden Boy” soon to be seen in the museum: sandals on his feet, resin in his skull

It can be assumed that the “Golden Boy” had a high social status at the time of his death. He was also given footwear for life in the afterlife. “The sandals were probably supposed to enable him to walk out of the coffin,” speculates Salim.

According to the research team, the brain was removed through the nose and the skull filled with resin instead. Apart from the heart, the other internal organs had also been removed.

The mummy is to be displayed in the main hall of the museum in central Tahrir Square. Along with some of the CT scans that give a glimpse of the amulets. (mg, dpa)