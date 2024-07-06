Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Thanks to discoveries in Namibia, almost the complete skeleton of Gaiasia jennyae could be reconstructed. © picture alliance/dpa/Nature | C. Marsicano

After years of research, scientists have gained new insights into a giant prehistoric predator. The animal resembled a newt – and is older than dinosaurs.

Namibia – Around ten years ago, researchers discovered several fossilized remains in Namibia. After years of studying the fossil finds, it is now clear what they are: Gaiasia jennyae, a prehistoric top predator that resembled newts. The predator dominated the swamps of what is now Namibia around 280 million years ago and was larger than a human.

Over two and a half meters long and head like a toilet seat

The researchers share their findings about the predator in the Trade magazine Nature withThe newt-like predator named Gaiasia jennyae was over two and a half meters long and had a flat and 60-centimeter-long head. In the publication, the shape of the skull is compared to a toilet seat. The prehistoric predator Gaiasia jennyae was named after the rock formation Gai-As in Namibia, where the remains were found, and after the deceased paleontologist Jennifer Clack, as the Swiss Daily Advertiser

“Mouth consists only of huge teeth”: Prehistoric predator probably lurked in swamps

Claudia Marsicano, also a co-author of the study, knew at first sight that it was "something completely different" from what had been discovered so far. The entire Namibia team was very excited about the discovery. The researchers found several specimens of a total of four of the predators, including a well-preserved skull and spine. The skull in particular allowed the team to reconstruct the anatomy and hunting methods of the giant prehistoric predator.

“He has huge fangs, the whole front part of his mouth consists only of huge teeth,” the portal quotes Popular Science Jason Pardo, co-author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at the Field Museum in Chicago. Gaiasia jennyae was a remarkable predator, but also a “relatively slow ambush predator,” the scientists concluded. It probably lived mainly in swamps and lakes.

An illustration of Gaiasia jennyae shows what the prehistoric predator might have looked like. © picture alliance/dpa/Nature | Gabriel Lio

Prehistoric predator lived before dinosaurs – and was probably a top predator in its ecosystem

Gaiasia lived during the early Permian period, about 280 million years ago – around 40 million years before the first dinosaurs evolved. Gaiasia was an early tetrapod, a four-limbed land vertebrate.

What is remarkable is that the prehistoric predator is an archaic relic that was related to organisms that had become extinct 40 million years ago. The researchers assume that Gaiasia was a dominant top predator in its ecosystem. This indicates a surprising adaptability and ability to survive.