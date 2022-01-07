Researchers from the University of São Paulo will help scientists from the Faculty of Sport of the University of Porto, in Portugal, to assess over the next three years the impact that covid-19 has had on the growth, motor development and health behaviors of around 1,500 kids.

A note published on the University of Porto news portal reveals that the project, called ‘React – De Volta à Ação’, intends to be “an important contributor to the assessment of children’s health”.

+ São Paulo retail returns to pre-pandemic level in December 2021

As part of the project, researchers from the Center for Research, Training, Innovation and Intervention in Sport will assess, over the next three years, the impact of covid-19 on around 1,500 children, aged between 6 and 10, in 32 schools .

Understanding the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on children and the importance that individual, family, school and community factors can imply in healthy life paths are some of the researchers’ objectives, who will resort to a “new educational technology” to be used in Physical Education classes.

“Based on the results obtained, a set of suggestions will be presented to teachers and guardians of the children involved, especially with regard to physical education classes and sports practice”, adds the researcher and one of the project leaders, José Maia.

In addition to researchers from the Research Center, the project also counts on the collaboration of four institutions: the University of São Paulo and the North American universities of Chicago, Louisiana and Syracuse.

covid-19 has caused 5,456,207 deaths worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?