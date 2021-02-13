Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Women scored a good percentage in engineering, technology and mathematics majors, and they demonstrated superior skills in these university majors, while they registered a wide presence in the labor market in its various scientific fields.

“Al-Ittihad” met emerging female scientists from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to highlight the challenges facing women in the scientific and research field, and ways to overcome them, in addition to the impact of the support that women receive from the wise leadership, and the strengthening of their presence in various fields.

Maryam Al-Hashemi

Dr. Maryam Tariq Khalil Al-Hashemi from the United Arab Emirates, that the main reason for the decrease in the percentage of females in science and technology work fields compared to their percentage during university studies, which exceeds the number of males, is the difficulty of achieving a balance between the responsibilities of scientific research and the family. Also a role in this challenge, but to a lesser extent due to society’s awareness of the importance of the role of women in science.

She pointed out that women have a different view of men in scientific research and that they complement each other. For this reason, women and men can look at the same problem from different points of view, and each of them comes up with a creative solution to the problem, increasing the range of possible inventions.However, there are known characteristics that any scientist, regardless of gender, should have this curiosity. Perseverance, patience, and attention to detail. The vision of the scientists is to make the world a better place to live, by finding solutions to existing problems.

She indicated that the most important challenges that women face in the labor market in the fields of science and technology are achieving a balance between scientific research responsibilities, family responsibilities, and overcoming societal stereotypes and sexism inherent in this male-dominated field. All of this is one of the reasons for the decline in the percentage of females in these scientific fields. And she considered that finding solutions to the challenges is a shared responsibility, sending a message to her colleagues about the need to create a vision for their future to be a motive for completion and perseverance in the field of science if they enjoy it.

To enhance girls’ involvement in science and technology, Al-Hashemi suggested introducing female students from a young age to the importance of science, encouraging them, and involving them in science and technology at home and in school, and that parents and teachers should enhance their self-confidence. In advanced stages, women can be encouraged to join scientific research, by providing flexibility in work and introducing women scientists and their discoveries in conferences, the media, science fair and others.

Maryam Al-Hashemi added: The departments must recognize the competence of women and strive to achieve equal representation of the sexes by allocating positions for women in scientific research bodies, nominating women for awards and leadership positions, and making sure that the voice of women is heard.

She added: The UAE has come a long way to achieve gender equality and the promotion and empowerment of women thanks to wise leadership. However, women still hold fewer leadership positions in the fields of science than men. This is partly due to the support women need to balance research and family responsibilities. On the other hand, it is due to structural biases inherent in the workplace, where, for example, male candidates are seen as more competent than equally qualified female candidates.

When Al-Abdi

Motivational programs

Lama Al-Abdi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia believes that the reason for the decline in the participation of women in these sectors is the low rate of employment in the scientific fields, in addition to the tendency of females to the fields of education and teaching more than in the research fields. Her ambition and passion to add to her field, it is one of the most prominent challenges she faces.

She said: “Inspiration, inspiration and inspiration for girls” and finding role models from their environment in which to inspire enthusiasm and hope to reach something higher and higher, in addition to the existence of motivational and training programs for girls to support them in these areas.

Mina Ani

Moral support

When it comes to the participation of women in research in general and around the world, we see it decreasing as a tube through which water leaks, says Mina Al-Ani from the United Arab Emirates: Women are actively seeking to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and their number exceeds the number of men at this level. 53% of graduates, but their numbers are dwindling sharply at the level of those seeking a doctoral degree, of which men represent about 72% of the world. Thus, the high percentage of women in higher education does not necessarily translate into greater participation in research, and she indicated that encouraging girls to engage in science is through moral and material support and strengthening it, as well as scientific awards that enhance girls’ desire for science and technology.

She added: The wise leadership in the Emirates seeks to empower and build women’s capacities, and to overcome difficulties for their participation in all fields, to be an active and pioneering element in sustainable development, and to occupy the appropriate position, to be an honorable model for women’s leadership in all local, regional and international forums, by achieving A number of priorities are first: building on the achievements of women in the UAE, maintaining the sustainability of these achievements and gains, and continuing to build women’s capabilities to ensure the expansion of their developmental participation. Second: Preserving the social fabric and its cohesion through complementing the roles between men and women, to build a strong and cohesive society capable of keeping pace with the emerging changes.

Global proportions

At present, women represent less than 30% of researchers worldwide. According to UNESCO data (2014-2016), only about 30% of all female students choose fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in higher education. Globally, female student enrollment is low in the fields of information and communication technology (3%), natural sciences, mathematics and statistics (%), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (8%).

Women and girls avoid science-related fields due to long-standing prejudices and gender stereotypes. As is the case on the ground, what is shown on screens reflects similar biases, as a 2015 study on gender bias without borders by the Gina Davis Institute showed that the percentage of women on screen characters with science and technology jobs is only 12%.

Certificates that are not employed in the labor market

Remy Shadaboo, Managing Director of L’Oréal Middle East, explained that women are still underrepresented in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and receive less support than men. Here, it must be noted that women constitute about 50% or more of the total students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the Middle East. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 38% of graduates in these majors in Saudi Arabia are women, but only 17% of them represent the workforce. In addition, according to a study conducted by the “International Journal of Education” in this regard, 61%, 71% and 55% of university students in the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain are respectively female.

These numbers might lead to the belief that there is no underrepresentation of females in STEM careers today, but, for various reasons, these degrees are not employed by women to work in the field across the region. Hence, we aspire, through the “L’Oréal – UNESCO for Women in Science” program, to highlight the power of Arab women scientists to the world, shed light on their distinguished research, and encourage young women to obtain scientific degrees in these fields.

Remy Shadaboo added: The UAE continues to pave the way for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through empowering them, providing educational programs and equal opportunities. As a pioneer in the mission of developing the most advanced technology, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yusuf Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, is a good example for all women who aspire to become scientists.

She said: The presence of more women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, gives a unique perspective, which is crucial for creativity because it increases distinguished research and contributes to finding solutions to the most pressing human dilemmas, and this diversity is the key to narrowing the gender gap in These areas, and contribute to empowering women and strengthening economic growth in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sorita Borman

Promote UAE Vision 2071

Sorita Borman, Director of the Girls’ Department at West Green International School, said: “West Green International School pays great attention to the subjects of science and technology, so we are always keen to provide all capabilities that would contribute to enhancing the energies of our students, whether through a modern curriculum that keeps pace with developments and includes the two programming subjects. Computers are taught by a distinguished faculty with extensive knowledge and experience, or through practical activities aimed at encouraging students to engage in the fields of science and computers.

She added: We also organize an annual exhibition that provides all our students with a distinct platform that allows them to present business models in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and helps them implement them on the ground. These innovative models include engineering-based project design and implementation and sustainable solutions that benefit our societies and the world at large. The exhibition also hosts a group of speakers and university experts who share their experiences in these fields with our students.

In line with the ambitious vision of the United Arab Emirates and the agenda of the UAE Centennial Vision 2071, we have added computer science to the list of subjects we are currently studying for those between the ages of 14 and 18. Our students tend to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics thanks to our constantly evolving and renewed academic curriculum through which we seek to ensure the provision of integrated educational foundations that focus on technology and science, and contribute to refining students’ skills that enable them to find solutions to current global issues.

And she continued: Our students also score good academic results in this field. We currently have 247 male and female students studying the International General Certificate of Secondary Education program, 52% of them are males, and 48% are females.

Our school is keen to provide equal and balanced opportunities for all students by offering a wide range of educational topics. We also direct them to participate in job fairs and university fairs to enable them to gain an expanded view of the programs and jobs available in the labor market.