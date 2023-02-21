When reading this research, our thoughts immediately went to the makers of the Fruit Joy ice cream. Should the makers of the famous traffic light ice cream suddenly change the recipe? And how does the new color taste? It appears that the ice cream is no longer sold. Hurts a bit though. Anyway: in addition to green, red and orange, researchers want an extra color for traffic lights.

Researchers at the North Carolina State University see what happens to traffic flow when self-driving cars hit the roads alongside cars with human drivers. For optimum traffic flow at intersections with traffic lights, they now want to add an extra ‘white traffic light’. Incidentally, the color does not matter, but in the study they take white.

At the new traffic lights, green still means ‘go’, red means ‘stop’ and orange still means ‘accelerate quickly if there is no speed camera’. Or we mean: orange means ‘brake if possible’. The proposed white traffic light means you have to ride with the traffic and just follow the car in front of you. Green, orange and red are then extinguished.

The white traffic light indicates that the self-driving cars are communicating with each other and are not looking at the traffic lights. When the white traffic light is on, people who are still driving themselves only have to follow the car in front of them. If the self-driving car brakes in front of you, you must brake yourself. If the automatic car continues, you may follow.

It doesn’t work if there are too many people driving

The white traffic light only works if there are predominantly self-driving cars at the intersection. After all, they communicate with each other and brake automatically. If the system notices that mainly people are driving, the traffic lights switch back to green, red and orange.

If 10 to 30 percent of the cars at an intersection drive independently, then the extra color for traffic lights already makes sense. The flow at a white traffic light improves by 3 percent if 10 percent of the cars drive independently. If 30 percent drive autonomously, there will be 10.7 percent less delay when the white traffic light is on.

For now there are no concrete plans to implement the new traffic light. Self-driving cars must first become a bit better for this.