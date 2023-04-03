The work has been developed with the support of FAPESP by professionals from the University of São Paulo

A group of Brazilian researchers has sought to increase the effectiveness of therapies against cancer through a sophisticated technique that consists of covering nanostructures of different natures with membranes isolated from tumor cells.

The idea is to provide a kind of camouflage to the nanoparticles so that they are tolerated by the immune system and, thus, promote the accumulation of these molecules in the tumor microregion. In addition, the membranes used in the coating provide important biological characteristics, increasing the interaction with tumor cells.

The work has been carried out with the support of FAPESP by researchers from GNano (Group of Nanomedicine and Nanotoxicology) of IFSC-USP (Institute of Physics of São Carlos of the University of São Paulo), in collaboration with scientists from Hospital de Amor (formerly known as Hospital de Câncer de Barretos).

Part of the results was published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. The article describes the functionalization of polymeric nanoparticles containing the chemotherapeutic temozolomide with plasma membrane isolated from glioblastoma cells, a type of tumor that affects the central nervous system.

With information from FAPESP Agency.