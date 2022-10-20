Home page World

Of: Nadja Pohr

Split

The mysterious find of minerals was discovered on Earth a few years ago under meteorite fragments. (Symbol photo) © IMAGO/Xinhua

Under a meteorite that hit Earth a few years ago, researchers discovered minerals not found in nature. They therefore suspect extraterrestrial technologies.

Venezuela – Science has been able to clarify many questions about our planet Earth in recent years, but there is still so much that is still unanswered. For example, how the water came to earth. Here the researchers have different opinions, however, discovered extraterrestrial water stuck in a meteorite and that’s how it came to our planet.

Scientists also have different opinions about extraterrestrial life on another planet or even in another galaxy. On the one hand, many consider it impossible that there are other living beings in space besides us. However, mysterious things keep popping up on Earth that fuel theories about extraterrestrials.

Mysterious discovery of minerals on Earth: Researchers suspect extraterrestrial technology behind it

Scientists from Venezuela have synthesized two minerals not found elsewhere in nature. According to an article at msn.com it is said to be Eidit and Brezianit. The minerals, which can only be made in the laboratory, were found on Earth a few years ago under meteorite fragments. Now it is suspected that the debris is the remains of an extraterrestrial spaceship.

“It is important to be open and even provocative to consider the following question: Are these meteorite minerals examples of extraterrestrial technology?” said one of the physicists at the Central University of Venezuela. The formation of the minerals may require a controlled and complex process that is not easily found in nature, the researcher explained. “If this hypothesis is not confirmed after many attempts, we can question the possibility that these minerals were obtained through industrial processes. In other words, they are technological signals.”

The web is divided over researchers’ speculation about extraterrestrial technology

Similar to the scientists, the opinions of the users on the Internet differ widely. Many do not believe that the discovery is about extraterrestrial technology. “I hope that some more brains will fall on the ground,” writes a Facebook user about the theory. “Don’t make people crazy, unbelievable,” commented another.

However, there are also some who think it is possible. “Why are so many in the comments section oblivious to the fact that this can actually be?” asks one user. The UFO author Anna Whitty does not close the theory about the extraterrestrials. “I really think they’ve always been here,” she says. However, the discoveries have not yet been correct and credible evidence of this.