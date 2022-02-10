The multiple bat is threatened with extinction in the Netherlands. Mainly due to renovations and better insulation of homes, the animals have fewer and fewer places to stay and reproduce. Their numbers have nearly halved in recent decades. If no action is taken, they will be gone by 2030. The Netherlands Ecological Bat Research Foundation (Sevon) warns against this.
