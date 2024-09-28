Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

New research shows that kefir is not only an ancient food, but also provides insight into the cultural coexistence of the past.

Beijing – Today, kefir is mostly known for its health benefits. The sour milk drink is said to strengthen the immune system and stimulate digestion. But this effect was known to people thousands of years ago. Due to its long history and worldwide distribution, kefir offers valuable insights into the development of human nutrition and culture, according to recent studies.

Archaeological finds in the Tarim Basin reveal the history of kefir

Archaeological discoveries in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang, China, have shed light on the early history of kefir. Researchers led by Qiaomei Fu from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing analyzed as part of a study Samples of kefir cheese. Cheese can be made from the sour milk product in a very simple process.

(Symbolic image) The cheese was buried with a mummy © United Archives International/Imago

The chunks of cheese were discovered on the neck and head of a mummy that was unearthed from a site in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang. These finds, which are dated to around 3,500 years ago, show that kefir was already being produced in this region back then. “By taking ancient DNA from Bronze Age kefir cheese from the Xiaohe Cemetery, we were able to investigate interactions between humans and microbes in the past,” describe the researchers. A “screaming” mummy also puzzles scientists.

Microorganisms in kefir have adapted over thousands of years

The number of microbes in fermented foods like kefir can be up to 10,000 times higher than in fresh foods, which can have significant health benefits for the gut, this also describes Geo Magazine. Probiotic bacteria, particularly Lactobacillus species, are known to boost the immune system and reduce the risk of infections and inflammation.

The find provides information about the development of the microorganisms that make up the cheese. The new study has shown that Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens, an important microorganism in kefir, has undergone genetic adaptations over thousands of years. These changes allowed the bacteria to adapt to different environmental conditions and become more resilient to external stressors.

Kefir distribution route highlights cultural development and collaboration

Analysis of these samples has also revealed an additional distribution route of kefir from Xinjiang to East Asia, extending the historical reach of this product. Originally it was believed that kefir spread to Europe and other regions mainly from the North Caucasus.

Genetic analyzes of goat DNA in the milk samples have revealed connections between the populations of Xiaohe and the steppes. This suggests cultural and genetic interactions influenced by the spread of fermentation techniques and the domestication of animals. “As part of human culture, the history of lactic fermentation is an indispensable part of understanding the human past and its impact on the way people live today,” the study said. (no)