From: Martina Lippl, Alina Schröder

Overweight men lose weight better when they are motivated. A British study reveals what is important. (Symbolic image) © Ekaterina Yakunina/Imago

Losing weight is not child’s play. A new study shows an effective method to motivate men to lose weight – with money.

Kassel – There are a lot of supposed miracle cures for losing weight – including Lemon water, which is said to boost fat burning or but the good old apple cider vinegar, which is considered an all-rounder in the household anyway. In a TikTok trend even talks about rice paper as a weight loss booster.

But according to the latest findings, it is not the food that turns out to be a fat burner – it is the money. This is the conclusion reached by researchers of the study “Game of Stones”, the results of which were published in the journal JAMA The concept behind it is “cash for kilos.”

What helps overweight men lose weight? Study delivers astonishing results

The study, which lasted about a year, involved 585 male participants from Bristol, Belfast and Glasgow. The subjects, whose average age was 50, were randomly divided into three groups. They received the following:

Group 1: Text messages with financial incentives.

Group 2: text messages only.

Group 3: Control group without financial reward and extra support.

According to the study, 39 percent of the participants came from a socioeconomically disadvantaged background, and 40 percent suffered from two or more chronic health problems.

Study reveals how men can lose weight better

The group that received both text messages and financial incentives received motivational text messages and advice on healthy eating. They were also promised a bonus of £400 (€473.26) at the end of the study, but only on the condition that they achieved their weight loss goals – “cash for kilos”.

After three months, they had to lose five percent of their body weight (or lose 50 pounds); after six months, they had to lose ten percent (or lose 150 pounds). If they did not lose ten percent of their body weight within a year, 200 pounds were eliminated.

“Cash for Kilos” – cash rewards and SMS motivate men to lose weight

The result after one year: men who received cash in addition to text messages had lost the most weight (five percent). In comparison, the group that only received text messages lost only a little weight (three percent) and the control group lost very little (one percent). According to the study, the difference in weight loss was “significant” when comparing the group with text messages plus cash rewards and the control group. However, it was not significant when comparing the group that only received text messages and the control group.

“The research has shown that cash rewards are a popular and effective way to help men lose weight,” said Pat Hoddinott, the leader of the study and researcher at the University of StirlingThey believe this would be a cost-effective solution, as it would only require four health appointments and the money would only be paid out at the end to those who lose more than five percent of their starting weight.

“Weight loss can make people feel better, reduce the risk of many health problems such as diabetes, and support the health service’s goal of keeping men healthy,” Hoddinott explained. “However, we know that men are often reluctant to go to traditional weight loss groups.”

Money also helps women lose weight

The fact that cash rewards help people lose weight is nothing new. The Rhineland-Westphalian Institute for Economic Research (RWI) investigated this phenomenon in men and women back in 2012. It found that financial incentives have different effects on men and women.

“While doubling the bonus did not lead to a noticeably greater weight loss among male study participants, the female subjects were apparently more motivated by the higher bonus and lost more weight than with the lower bonus.” Speaking of women: According to a study, women can keep fit much more easily than men.

Whether money or not: Some swear when losing weight on certain exercises – such as the Japanese methodalso called the “long-breath” method. As the name suggests, a specific breathing technique is supposed to help here. (ml/asc)