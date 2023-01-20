Home page World

From: Stefanie Fischhaber

Researchers in the Netherlands may have made a sensational discovery: when scanning dinosaur eggs, they discovered signs of embryos.

Boxtel – Researchers at a museum in the Netherlands may have made a sensational find. Scientists from the Oertijd geological museum in Boxtel in the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant examined dozens of dinosaur eggs. They may have found a fossilized embryo in one of those eggs.

Dutch researchers scan dinosaur eggs for signs of embryos

The paleontologists examined 33 eggs in a CT scan. For that, they took the eggs to a local hospital, like a Videos on Instagram indicates. “Last night instead of people going through the hospital’s CT scanner, there were dinosaur eggs,” the Jeroen Bosch Hospital’s social media account said.

The scientists wanted to use the scan to find out whether there were any traces of dinosaur embryos in the eggs. “After the first egg didn’t show anything right away, the wait was rewarded with the second egg,” the experts continued. Accordingly, a picture is said to have brought dinosaur bones to light. “This is what the researchers were looking for. Mission accomplished!” said the hospital staff on Instagram.

Researchers from the Netherlands may have found a dinosaur embryo inside an egg. © Imago/Sem van der Wal

So far, fewer than ten dinosaur embryos have been found worldwide

Like the Dutch news site dutchnews.nl reported two other eggs also showed signs of embryos, but the results were less clear. “Everyone was in a state of excitement. Do we now have an egg cell with an embryo or not? I hope we make it in the end. That would be a dream come true,” said museum director Maarten de Rijke dutch news.

However, it has not yet been confirmed that the find is really an embryo. The 70-million-year-old eggs are now being brought to Switzerland, where they will be examined in more detail. So far, fewer than ten dinosaur embryos have been found worldwide, Rijke explained.

Most recently, scientists from China discovered an embryo in a dinosaur egg in 2021. This find was not only special because dinosaur embryos are extremely rare. When the researchers opened the egg, the skeleton was still perfectly preserved. Not everything is known about the million-year-old creatures. Researchers discovered only a few years ago that dinosaurs lived in herds. The excavations of the scientists often take place under difficult conditions. (sf)