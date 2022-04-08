Home page World

A researcher claims to have found a piece of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. (Iconic image) © imago/Science Photo Library

The impact of a celestial body many millions of years ago wiped out numerous species. Now a researcher claims to have found a splinter of it.

North Dakota – 66 million years ago the impact of a large celestial body wiped out numerous species of animals, including dinosaurs. To this day, the impact and its effects are an exciting field of research in which new findings are constantly being made. Recently, researchers found that the "Dino-Killer" must have hit in the spring, which a new study suggests may explain why some animal species have survived. The material for the study came from the Tanis fossil site in the US state of North Dakota, where researchers now claim to have made a groundbreaking discovery.

The Tanis site is believed to be a time capsule of the day 66 million years ago when a celestial body struck Earth near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and sealed the extinction of numerous species. The hit created a crater with a diameter of 160 kilometers and a depth of more than 30 kilometers. At the same time, molten rock spattered into the air and cooled into glass globules – a typical sign of a meteorite impact. Such globules have been discovered at the fossil site in North Dakota, several thousand kilometers from the site of the impact. Tanis has been studied by researchers since 2008.

Researchers claim to have found fragments of the “Dino Killer” asteroid

Now the New York Times (NYT) is reporting on researchers who claim to have found untouched fragments of the impactor that killed the dinosaurs there. Normally, chemical processes have altered the glass beads in the millions of years since their formation, but at Tanis some ended up in tree resin, which turned to amber and protected the beads. Discovering the amber-encased spheres is like sending someone back in time to the day of the impact “to collect a sample, bottle it and preserve it for the scientists,” the New York Times quoted the researcher as saying Robert DePalma, who has been conducting excavations at Tanis since 2012.

Seeing a piece of the culprit is just goose bumps.

The findings of DePalma and his research team have not yet been peer-reviewed, but the researcher presented them at an event with NASA researchers, the NYT reports. Most of the rock grains contain high levels of strontium and calcium, according to DePalma — suggesting they were part of the limestone crust hit by the meteorite. But in two of the beads the composition was “completely different”. “They weren’t fortified with calcium and strontium like we would have expected,” explains DePalma.

Composition of the rock fragments indicates asteroids

Instead, they contained larger amounts of elements such as iron, nickel and chromium – indications of the presence of an asteroid, specifically to an asteroid type called carbonaceous chondrite. "Seeing a piece of the villain is just chilling," DePalma points out.

So far it is not 100% clear what kind of celestial body the "Dino Killer" was. Both an asteroid and a comet are possible. "If you're actually able to identify it — and we're on our way to doing that — you can actually say, 'Incredible, we know what it was,'" DePalma told NASA College: Inside. In the coming weeks, a video of the conversation from the US space agency NASA. The discoveries will also be featured in David Attenborough's BBC documentary Dinosaurs: The Final Day.

“Dinosaur Killer”: Nasa wants to compare samples with rock from an asteroid

But are the stone fragments found actually fragments of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs? The finds appear to support a discovery reported in 1998 by geochemist Frank Kyte. Kyte said at the time he had discovered a fragment of a meteorite in drill core from Hawaii that he believed came from the impact. At the time, however, scientists were skeptical as to whether parts of the celestial body could have survived the impact at all.

When asked by the New York Times, Kyte is now also skeptical about the new find: “Personally, I assume that meteoritic material is extremely rare in this ejecta and is unlikely to be found in the huge amounts of other ejecta at this location “, he said. “But maybe they were lucky.”

Nasa chief scientist Jim Garvin would like to compare the found fragment with samples taken by Nasa's "OSIRIS-Rex" probe on the asteroid Bennu – a carbonaceous chondrite. And new research methods for examining stones from space could also be used, according to NASA, which is currently using it, among other things, to examine moon rock from the "Apollo" missions 50 years ago. "They would work perfectly," says Garvin. It seems that the rock fragments will soon be subjected to further investigation. (tab)