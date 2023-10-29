Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

During a dive into the deep sea, researchers discover two sensations. One of them may have formed thousands of years ago.

Puerto Ayora – Always worry extraordinary discoveries for attention – especially in the deep sea. Because only five percent have been researched here so far. Researchers recently discovered a “Golden Egg” in the Pacific. A spectacular find was also made during routine work in the Baltic Sea. Now researchers have reported two impressive discoveries off the Galápagos Islands, which belong to Ecuador.

Deep-sea discovery off the Galápagos Islands: Underwater robot records discoveries

During a 30-day expedition, researchers from the US Schmidt Ocean Institute examined the ecosystem of underwater cliffs. From aboard their research vessel they controlled the underwater robot “SuBastian”. The researchers then discovered previously undiscovered coral reefs at a depth of 370 to 420 meters. The research team gave this in one notice announced on Thursday (October 26th).

“The discovery expands our knowledge of deep reefs in the Galápagos Marine Protected Area,” it said. One of the two reefs stretches over 800 meters in length. The smaller reef measures about 250 meters. “The two reefs have a rich diversity of hard coral species,” explained the researchers. This would suggest that they probably formed thousands of years ago and thus preserved biological diversity in the sea.

Coral reefs have important ecological functions. According to L’Institut Océanographique, an oceanography institute in Monaco, coral reefs not only offer protection from predatory fish, but also breeding and breeding grounds for many creatures. In addition, they act as a natural barrier against storms and erosion. In April of this year, a researcher discovered the first deep-sea coral reef in the Galápagos Marine Reserve.

Researchers discover another deep-sea find – and thereby confirm suspicions

Using high-resolution laser technology, the researchers were able to map the reefs. In addition to the reefs, the scientists also discovered something else: two seamounts were identified in high resolution. The existence of the seamounts could so far only be assumed based on satellite data.

“This information is not only valuable from a scientific perspective, but also provides a solid basis for decisions that effectively protect these ecosystems, preserve biodiversity and ensure their resilience in an ever-changing environment,” emphasized Danny Rueda Córdova, Director of the National Park Administration the Galapagos Islands.

Discovery off the Galápagos Islands surprises researchers: “We are thrilled”

“We are excited that our mapping data can improve our understanding of Galápagos reef ecosystems,” said Katleen Robert of the Fisheries and Marine Institute at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. Stuart Banks from the Charles Darwin Foundation spoke of “fascinating new findings”.

Last discovered on Beach at St. Peter-Ording a holidaymaker holds a huge skeleton. On the other hand, one turned out to be mysterious find in the forest as a delicacy. (cheese)