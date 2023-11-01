Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Researchers make an amazing discovery in cancer research. This could open up new treatment options in the future.

Kassel – Researchers repeatedly report successes in cancer research. So recently lodged Research team from the University of Kassel laid the foundation for a new process. You can also do this some measures reduce the risk of cancer. Now scientists from the USA have also achieved an extraordinary breakthrough.

Cancer research: Mechanism can activate self-destruction of tumor cells

In a study at the University of California, the research team led by Professor Jogender Tushir-Singh managed to discover a mechanism that enables tumor cells to self-destruct. The research team gave this in one notice known.

These are CD95 receptors – also known as Fas receptors or “death receptors”. These are located on the cell membrane and, when activated, can cause the cancer cell to self-destruct. Previous attempts to attack this receptor have so far been unsuccessful, said Tushir-Singh.

Now it’s up to the researchers in their study, which appears in the specialist magazine Nature was published, but managed to identify the important region of the receptor. In technical language, the small area is called the epitope. According to the German Center for Infection Research, this can trigger a specific immune response – in this case the destruction of the tumor cell.

New treatment options against cancer possible? “Double strike against tumors”

This could “open the door to improved cancer treatments,” it said. Tushir-Singh now hopes to be able to specifically target the area of ​​“death receptors” with appropriate medications. This could work in combination with CAR T-cell therapy. To do this, leukocytes are taken from patients and modified in the laboratory. According to the German Cancer Society, the CAR-T cells will then be used again and should dock onto the tumor cells.

Together with a possible drug, activation of the Fas receptors could then destroy the cancer cells and improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy. Tushir-Singh spoke of a “possible double blow against tumors”. However, such agents have not yet been clinically tested. So it will be a while before there are advances in cancer treatment in this direction.

A recent study found that More and more younger people are getting cancer. Meanwhile should Men should not ignore certain early warning signs of cancer. (cheese)