Not only can you have a song in your head, scientists can get it out. American brain researchers have succeeded Another Brick in the Wall from the brain activity of people who had listened to this Pink Floyd song.

It is the first time that music waves have been captured and reassembled through the brain in this way. Until then, this had only been achieved through speech. The research was published this week in Plos Biology.

This may look like mind reading, but capturing the sound waves in the brain is not so easy. The brain activity was not measured from the outside, but via electrodes in the brain. The scientists were able to piggyback on research among 29 epileptic patients, who had already had electrode pads implanted to localize the epileptic seizures. On average, they had 92 electrodes in the brain, some even 250. The condition was that the electrodes at least partly covered the so-called superior temporal gyrus (STG), a bit above the ears, an important area for processing music.

Listen attentively

The participants, from sixteen to sixty years old, were instructed to listen attentively with headphones Another Brick in the Wall (part 1) to listen. Without paying too much attention to details and passively, to prevent too much noise from other brain activities. This number was chosen precisely because it is a rich and complex number, with enough elements to address multiple parts of the brain.

The researchers did not know how musical the listeners were. But it was obvious that the song sounded familiar: the song was on the world-famous album The Wall. Part 2 of the composition topped charts around the world from late 1979 and became an evergreen.

In the 191 seconds that the song lasted, the brain activity of the participants was recorded with an electroencephalography (EEG), to then see to what extent a computer model could translate the data in the reverse direction into a recognizable song. The model learns from every relationship between brain activity and the acoustics of the song and can predict from the data what someone hears.

Reconstructed sound waves

The reconstruction was judged by calculating how close the graph of the reconstructed sound waves was to the original. “But we also made a file of it to listen to and were able to recognize the song by, among other things, the guitar and the vocals,” said researcher Ludovic Bellier via email. The words of ‘all in all it was… just a brick in the wall‘ were a little vague, but the rhythm was intact.

Listening to music involves a wide network of different brain areas, partly overlapping with speech perception. The neuroscientists also wanted to see if they could better specify whether certain areas have a preference for individual elements, such as rhythm, harmony or vocals. By excluding the data from electrodes in individual regions from the analysis, they found that the right side of the brain is generally more dominant in music than the left side. They were also able to link rhythm to a small sub-area in the larger area above the ears.

Express more emotions

Although not all signals in the brain can be received, encoded and decoded in this way – deeper brain layers are more difficult to reach – the researchers hope that their research will eventually help to improve speech computers. Spoken language has all kinds of musical elements that can enhance meaning. Patients who cannot speak may be able to express more emotions with speech programs that use musical elements.

Neuropsychologist Rebecca Schaefer, who studies music perception in Leiden, finds the study special because of the large amount of data from a relatively large group of participants. “This gives a better understanding of the transformation of sound, but it is mainly about perception. In order to communicate, you not only have to record what someone hears, but the user must also have ways of expressing himself.” Speech programs are still far from what Americans hope for, she says. “There are still some steps needed for that.”