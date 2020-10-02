Researchers from England and Spain have identified a new corona symptom. Blistering in the mouth suggests an infection.

Studies from England and Spain indicate a new one Corona symptom down.

and indicate a new one down. Researchers * observed a noticeable increase in red and white dots on the tongue.

on the tongue. In almost a third of those examined Corona infected * it came to one Blistering in the mouth.

it came to one in the mouth. All current developments on Coronavirus in Germany can be found in our news ticker. We also offer you the current case numbers in Germany.

London / Munich – The Corona pandemic currently determines the lives of many people in Germany and all over the world. In many countries it is second wave * arrived. The virus has been finally researched SARS-CoV-2 but not yet. Scientists around the world are constantly finding new information about the Effects and to Spread of Coronavirus. Two studies out England and Spain now have one new symptom identified that on a infection could suggest.

Coronavirus: studies identify new symptom

Spanish researchers have already put in one study in a temporary hospital for Corona patients a noticeable accumulation of white and red spots on the tongue firmly. According to the British Sun a total of 666 patients were followed, ranging from mild to severe Symptoms exhibited. At 46 percent, i.e. about half of those examined Covid-19 patients, expressed the stress on the immune system by a Rashwhich for many appeared mainly on the hands and feet.

Corona: Blistering in the mouth as a possible sign of infection

At 29 percent, it was a good third of those examined Corona infected to a Blistering in the mouth. Little ones stepped on each person’s tongue red and white dots on. Another study from England then specifically dealt with Corona patientswho showed this symptom. Experts of King’s College in London are now calling for this clinical picture to be officially declared Corona symptoms * to list.

The London study showed that Rashes in connection with a Corona infection common in children. The rashes often don’t go away until weeks after the infection has subsided. Most of them Experts | rashes are already considered symptom for an infection with the Coronavirus accepted. The Blistering in the mouth this has not yet affected.

A strong immune system is especially important now when it gets colder again. With some #Everyday tips can support the immune system. More information can be found here: https://t.co/RfVtUXpAdw pic.twitter.com/I2HwVmHatS – BMG (@BMG_Bund) September 28, 2020

Coronavirus: New and Common Symptoms of Infection

There are always reports about new corona symptoms. For example, a French study shows that acute abdominal pain is also an atypical symptom of a Corona infection could be. Bruises and itchy rashes on the toes have also been observed in infected people. The most important Symptoms *that for a infection with the Coronavirus speak are however still fever, to cough, Sore throat and Breathing problems. The loss of Sense of taste and smell is also a warning sign to which those affected should react. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Sebastian Kahnert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa