There are increasing reports of dangerous orca attacks on ships. In an open letter, 35 renowned whale experts now defend the behavior of killer whales.

Gibraltar – In May several orcas attacked a sailing boat, the sea rescue rescued the crew. It’s not an isolated case. Dozens of reports of killer whales, also known as Orcas or killer whales that appear to attack boats on the high seas, have caused a stir in recent months. Now 35 international marine researchers have published an open fire letter in which they warn against “irresponsible projections” and a “humanization of animal behavior”.

Orcas attack boats: “They just want to play!” – Researchers publish open letter

In the published on August 24th open letter the scientists comment on the reporting of the incidents, which occurred mainly off the Atlantic coast of France, Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Recently, however, even experienced German sailors in the North Sea had a “magical” encounter with an orca.

“We are concerned that factual errors regarding these interactions are being repeated in the media, along with a narrative that has no scientific basis,” the researchers explain. They fear that this could lead to increased violence against orcas. In mid-August, a sailing crew defended itself by shooting at the animals.

‘Concerned’: Whale experts over misinterpretations of Iberian killer whale behavior

The appeal was also signed by Mark Simmonds, Laetitia Nunny and Lindy Weilgart, who are part of the expert team at OceanCare belong to an international marine conservation organization. The marine scientists would like to provide a possible explanation for these puzzling incidents – “on the basis of the available scientific knowledge”. Much of this information came from one of several signatories to the 2022 letter Marine Mammal Science publish articles.

When we are at sea, we are in the kingdom of sea creatures. We should not punish wild animals for being wild.

“Never seen before”: Scientists confirm new occurrence of orca encounters

“The Iberian orcas exhibit behavior that has never been seen before in whales,” confirm the marine researchers. Even in the days of industrial whaling using wooden ships and boats, when much larger whales were known to smash or otherwise damage ships, such incidents were uncommon. Science cannot yet fully explain why the Iberian orcas are doing this today.

The disruptive interactions with ships began in July 2020, the scientists explain: “To date, at least eleven juveniles and four adult females have been identified as being involved in or observing the interactions.” Encounters ranged from no contact with the ship, to light or moderate contact with no or minor damage to the ship, to significant contact with severe damage. At least five ships have sunk since spring 2021. Most recently, in May 2023, a Swiss yacht near Barbate on the southern Spanish coast.

“Melodramatic stories”: Experts urge media responsibility

“Despite the damage to the ships, we believe it is misleading to refer to the clashes as ‘attacks’.” Most damage to rudders and keels is due to hits or bumps with the head or body: “The whales do not tear apart the rudders as they would if it were hunting behavior.”

The researchers continue: “The behavior may be frightening (and costly) from a human perspective, but it seems somehow gratifying from a whale perspective.” Orcas (and other species of dolphins) have been known to have “fads” such as wearing dead fish on their heads. Interactions with ships – some animals even simply lift the ships out of the water – could be such a trend.

We need to put more effort into adapting our behavior to the presence of wildlife. The survival of the species we share this planet with depends on it.

In an open letter, scientists criticize media reports about alleged orca attacks

“However, we reiterate that this is likely more to do with play and socialization than aggression.” Claiming revenge for past wrongs just to tell a “melodramatic tale” is unfounded and potentially harmful to the animals.

The expert group vehemently rejects the idea that the incidents could involve aggressive or even vengeful behavior, such as in response to intrusion into their territory. Instead, they interpret the situation as “playful.” The scientists emphasize that during these interactions, the whales exhibit a wide range of behaviors, many of which are “consistent with playful social behavior”.

“We have to adapt our behavior”: fire letter ends with an appeal to protect the orcas

The letter ends with an appeal: “When we are at sea, we are in the kingdom of sea creatures. We shouldn’t punish wild animals for being wild.” Rather, people should “stay level-headed when these animals exhibit novel behavior.” It is also important to make greater efforts to “adapt actions and behavior to the presence of wildlife”. The survival of the species we share this planet with depends on it.”