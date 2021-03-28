The University of Murcia, in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Cyclerion (USA), has developed a joint study aimed at analyzing the effects of a new treatment on metabolic alterations and cardiovascular and kidney disease associated with hypertension and prolonged intake of a diet. obesogenic.

In this collaborative research, the effects of a new pharmacological treatment consisting of an activator of the guanylate cyclase enzyme and an inhibitor of the glucose transporter have been analyzed.

The activation of guanylate cyclase for the treatment of different pathologies is in the clinical development phase and the inhibition of the glucose transporter has begun to be used for the treatment of kidney disease in diabetic patients.

However, until now, combined treatment with both drugs had not been used, but previous studies suggested that this treatment could achieve the reduction of metabolic, cardiovascular and kidney alterations related to obesity and hypertension, something that has been corroborated thanks to this collaboration.

The aforementioned treatment has an effect on the metabolic syndrome since it reduces body weight, abdominal fat and triglyceride levels and also causes a significant decrease in insulin resistance.

The above effects are associated with a significant decrease in blood pressure and a significant improvement in cardiac activity.

Another important effect of this combined treatment occurs at the renal level since it not only significantly increases the filtering and purification capacity of the kidney, but also causes an increase in the diameter of the blood vessels.

All the above effects seem to be due to a decrease in the activation of immune mechanisms and a reduction in inflammatory processes.

Clinical implication



The University of Murcia has been in charge of carrying out the studies and experimental trials to analyze the effects and efficacy of this new treatment. The results obtained have an important clinical implication since they suggest that said treatment could be used to reduce metabolic disorders and cardiovascular and kidney diseases that affect a high number of hypertensive and overweight people and that it has become one of the main causes death in developed countries.

On the part of the University of Murcia, the research has been led by Professor Javier Salazar, from the Department of Physiology of the Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Salazar and the rest of the members of his team have been working in recent years in the study of the mechanisms involved in the development of hypertension and kidney disease during adulthood, as a consequence of changes that occur during fetal development. and which are the consequence of an obesogenic diet from an early age.

This has allowed them to collaborate with several pharmaceutical companies in the United States for more than eighteen years, including the multinational Pfizer, with which they have worked on the analysis of the effects of new anti-inflammatory drugs on the proper functioning of the kidneys.