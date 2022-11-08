Home page World

Neanderthals sometimes ate each other – that much has been known for a long time. However, researchers have discovered a possible explanation for cannibalism among early humans.

Stuttgart – Cannibalism as a consequence of global warming? At least, that’s one explanation scientists have blamed for Neanderthals migrating to eating the flesh of their own kind. A warm period almost 120,000 years ago is said to be loud geo.de ensured that early humans took this step.

Investigating various layers of rock in the Baume-Moula-Guercy Cave in France’s Rhône Valley, researchers found evidence of just that. The skeleton remains of six Neanderthals were discovered there in the 1990s. According to a 2019 report by Business Insiders, there were two adults, two adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and two children around the age of four. Everything indicated that they had been dismembered and gnawed by their own kind. Traces of cuts from stone tools and gnawing marks on finger bones supported the suspicion. The bite marks matched Neanderthal teeth, a clear indication that the skeletons were victims of their own kind.

Cannibalism as a result of warm spells – Researchers make discovery in France

Similar finds were also made in Spain and Croatia. But why did Neanderthals tend to cannibalism in the first place? An answer to this question was a long time coming. Of course, there were different theses among scientists about the cause of the prehistoric diet: Religious rituals, hunger and need were on the list of theses. First a 2019 study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science provided insights.

In the case of the French finds, researchers now suspect that it was not blood lust or the taste of the Neanderthals that led to the consumption of their own species. Rather, they suspect that a prolonged period of warm weather was responsible. “It took exceptional conditions for human flesh to be eaten,” said Alban Defleur, the author of the study.

And exactly these conditions seem to have been fulfilled 120,000 years ago. The floor of the cave where the remains were found consists of 19 layers. These were deposited over several millennia, which means that plants and animal remains that were trapped in them can be assigned to specific time periods.

Heat probably wiped out prey – Neanderthals resorted to drastic measures

Layer “XV” (15) thus correlates with a period in which the deceased early humans may have lived. At the same time, the climate was warmer in this era than before and after (Eem warm period). It was the highest global warming in the last 400,000 years, according to Defleur.

As a consequence, forests probably grew where there had previously been grasslands, and forest dwellers such as deer and the Greek tortoise replaced the steppe animals of the previous phase. In earlier times, Neanderthals had primarily hunted animals such as wild horses, woolly rhinos and small animals such as birds. The scientists therefore suspect that the disappearance of the steppe animals and newly grown forests put an end to the hunt for the Neanderthals’ usual prey. The consumption of one’s own species could therefore be a reaction to the disappearance of the well-known prey animals and the resulting hunger.

Then, almost 42,000 years ago, a Magnetic field collapse indicative of the end of Neanderthals on the European continent.