Neptune, the planet in our solar system furthest from the sun, has to deal with mysterious temperature changes. That’s according to new research by space experts at the University of Leicester.

Temperatures in the ice giant’s atmosphere — 17 times the mass of Earth — have fluctuated unexpectedly over the past two decades, the study published in Planetary Science Journal† An international team of researchers has been able to detect the changes by combining all existing thermal infrared images of Neptune collected over nearly two decades.

Since the beginning of reliable thermal imaging in 2003, the global average temperature in Neptune’s stratosphere – the layer of the atmosphere just above the active weather layer – appears to have fallen by about 8 degrees so far. The researchers have no idea what caused this. Rather, they had expected a slow rise given the early summer period on the planet.

Seasons of more than forty years

Neptune has seasons, just like Earth. However, given its great distance from the sun, the planet will take more than 165 years to complete orbit around its parent star. So the seasons change slowly, each lasting more than forty Earth years. That makes such a rapid temperature change all the more special.

At Neptune’s south pole, the data reveal another and startlingly dramatic change. A combination of observations reveals that Neptune’s polar stratosphere has just warmed by about 11 degrees between 2018 and 2020. This has never been seen on Neptune before.

At Neptune's south pole, the data reveal another and startlingly dramatic change. A combination of observations reveals that Neptune's polar stratosphere has just warmed by about 11 degrees between 2018 and 2020. This has never been seen on Neptune before.

Answers to these mysteries and more will come from the James Webb Space Telescope, the researchers say, which will begin observing both of our solar system's ice giants — Uranus and Neptune — later this year. For example, two years ago, a mysterious dark storm was observed on Neptune, wider than the Atlantic, which abruptly changed direction completely. It is still unclear why.

