At places where fireworks are set off on New Year's Eve, an average of a thousand times as many birds come into the air than usual, scientists from the University of Amsterdam, among others, discovered. “Birds take flight as a result of an acute flight response due to sudden noise and light. In a country like the Netherlands, with many wintering birds, it really concerns millions of birds that are affected by the lighting of fireworks,” said one of the researchers.
