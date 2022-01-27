A group of scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in the United States, took an important step in the process to make nuclear fusion, the process of generating energy from stars, a viable energy source for humanity. Using a giant laser, the researchers were able to heat the fusion fuel beyond the heat they injected into it, achieving a phenomenon called flaming plasma.

The energy produced was modest, equivalent to batteries that power smoke detectors and other small devices, but the experiments represented a milestone in the search for new energy sources. In the study, they managed to get a hydrogen atom to self-heat.

+ Wind energy directly from the sea: government defines rules for the installation of parks

“If you want to make a fire, you want the fire to get hot enough so the wood can keep burning. This is a good analogy for a burning plasma, where fusion is starting to become self-sustaining,” said Alex Zylstra, an experimental physicist on the project, who is part of the US Department of Energy.

The scientists directed 192 laser beams towards a small target containing a capsule about 2 mm in diameter filled with fusion fuel consisting of a plasma of deuterium and tritium – two isotopes, or forms, of hydrogen. At very high temperatures, the deuterium nucleus and the tritium nucleus fuse and energy is released.

Unlike burning fossil fuels or the process of existing nuclear power plants, fusion offers the prospect of abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases.

