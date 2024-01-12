Home page World

Three walls of a Roman temple were found under a parking lot. The excavations destroy existing assumptions about the history of our culture.

Spello, Italy – What looks like an ordinary parking lot became an archaeological site in the summer of 2023. In the town of Spello, Italy, historian Douglas Boin of Saint Louis University and his team have uncovered three walls. These excavations provide important evidence for history. In 2022, an ancient temple was found in Salerno. Artifacts from a sea battle were also uncovered there.

The temple was discovered under a parking lot © Cover-Images/Imago

Italian town of Spello: parking lot becomes an excavation site

The town of Spello is 2.5 hours from Rome. In a letter from the 4th century, there is reference to the construction of a temple in the area. After several weeks of searching, the researchers found traces of the temple under a parking lot almost by accident. There he was exposed.

The research team presented their findings at the annual meeting of the Archaeological Institute of America. The excavated walls are parts of a Roman temple from the time of Emperor Constantine. They are also evidence of a religious upheaval. Boin describes phys.orgas the find provides evidence that the Constantinian imperial cult existed contemporaneously with early Christian religious practices and sites.

Roman Temple breaks assumptions about cultural changes of the time

“It will contribute greatly to the understanding of the city, the city plan and urban society in the later Roman Empire. “It shows the connections between the classical pagan world and the early Christian Roman world, which are often mixed up or removed from historical narratives,” Bois said of the find.

The excavation site provides information about the history of the region © Cover-Images/Imago

“This changes all of our assumptions about the speed of social change and the effects of social and cultural change,” said the researcher. The find is evidence of a slow transition of cultures, “It shows us how Roman rulers represented their own values, hopes and dreams for the future of the empire, but without burying the past.”

Plans to uncover the entire temple beneath the parking lot

Next year the team will return to Spello to unearth the entire area and examine the entire temple: “We are close to giving people a visible piece of evidence that will change the way people think about big moments of cultural change. will end”.

