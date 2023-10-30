Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Researchers report two fascinating discoveries in the deep sea off the Galápagos Islands. The discovery brings crucial insights for science.

Puerto Ayora – Researchers continue to make amazing discoveries, and not just in space. There are still undiscovered secrets hidden in the deep sea. Scientists from the US Schmidt Ocean Institute have now uncovered two of them off the Galápagos Islands.

Deep-sea discovery amazes scientists: “Discovery expands our knowledge”

The expedition spent 30 days on the high seas. The goal: The researchers wanted to use the underwater robot “SuBastian” to collect data about the ecosystem of underwater cliffs. The research team announced this in a notice on Thursday (October 26). With success: the researchers came across two undiscovered coral reefs at a depth of 370 to 420 meters.

One of them is an unbeatable 800 meters long, the smaller one is 250 meters long. What’s special: The reefs have a rich variety of hard coral species, the researchers said. This would suggest that they probably formed thousands of years ago and thus preserved biological diversity in the sea. “The discovery expands our knowledge of deep reefs in the Galápagos Marine Protected Area,” it said.

Important functions of coral reefs Coral reefs offer numerous creatures protection from predators. They are also used by many species as breeding and breeding grounds. The reefs are also of particular importance for creatures on land – including humans. They serve as a natural barrier against storms and erosion. Source: L’Institut Océanographique de Moncao

Extraordinary discovery in the deep sea: Researchers confirm suspicions

“We are excited that our mapping data can improve our understanding of Galápagos reef ecosystems,” said Katleen Robert of the Fisheries and Marine Institute at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador, who led the mission. But that’s not all: the researchers discovered another sensational find during their dive.

Using high-resolution laser technology, not only the reefs could be mapped, but also two seamounts. But they are not completely undiscovered. With satellite data, researchers have so far only been able to make assumptions about its existence. Thanks to the recent discovery, the assumption in the deep sea could be confirmed.

Discovery in the deep sea off the Galápagos Islands: “Fascinating new findings”

These findings follow the discovery of the first deep-sea coral reefs in the Galápagos Marine Protected Area in April 2023. “This information is not only valuable from a scientific perspective, but also provides a solid basis for decisions that effectively protect these ecosystems, preserve biodiversity and ensure their resilience in an ever-changing environment,” emphasized Danny Rueda Córdova, Director of the Galápagos Islands National Park Service. Stuart Banks from the Charles Darwin Foundation spoke of “fascinating new findings”.

